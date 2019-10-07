Poll results: What local issues matter most this election?

On September 29, we sent a poll to our subscribers asking them to name the most pressing issue of this year’s local elections.
The options:
- Reduce Traffic Congestion
- Improve Schools
- Lower Property & Personal Property Taxes
- Quality Development / Land Use / Stop Suburban Sprawl
- Bring More High-Paying Jobs to Region / Reduce Commute to DC
- Increase Social & Community Local Gov’t Services
- Crime / Public Safety
- Parks & Rec / More Fun Things to Do
A total of 370 people responded.
- Reducing traffic congestion won overwhelmingly with 142 votes.
- Here are the rest of the results.