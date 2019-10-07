News

Poll results: What local issues matter most this election?

By Uriah Kiser
Kiser

On September 29, we sent a poll to our subscribers asking them to name the most pressing issue of this year’s local elections.

The options:

  • Reduce Traffic Congestion
  • Improve Schools
  • Lower Property & Personal Property Taxes
  • Quality Development / Land Use / Stop Suburban Sprawl
  • Bring More High-Paying Jobs to Region / Reduce Commute to DC
  • Increase Social & Community Local Gov’t Services
  • Crime / Public Safety
  • Parks & Rec / More Fun Things to Do

A total of 370 people responded.

  • Reducing traffic congestion won overwhelmingly with 142 votes.
  • Here are the rest of the results.

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Author

  • I'm the Founder and Publisher of Potomac Local News. Raised in Woodbridge, I'm now raising my family in Northern Virginia and care deeply about our community. If you're not getting our FREE email newsletter, you are missing out. Subscribe Now!

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