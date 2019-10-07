Dumfries mayor eyes 50% salary increase

Members of the Town Council are also vying to raise their annual salaries, too.

The Council will hold a public hearing on the matter on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

The mayor’s annual salary would jump from $8,000 to $12,000 per year

The vice mayors annual would increase by 32%, from $7,300 to $9,600.

The remaining five council members would see thiers jump by 61%, from $5,216 to $8,400.

Councilwoman Cydny Neville proposed the amounts.

Council members at a September meeting said the salary adjustments are necessary because the council members are more active in the community, holding more meetings with constituents than previous council members.

The salary the town pays its council members is in addition to whatever full-time job council members may have.

“We have to take off work early, and then hop into the [E-ZPass Express Lanes] to make meetings on time,” said Vice Mayor Monae Nickerson. “Nobody up here did this to get rich. This is a labor of love.”

Councilman Cliff Brewer was the lone dissenter to a salary increase when discussed at the meeting.

“You say its a labor of love. If that was true, you would be doing it for nothing,” said Brewer.

In lieu of a raise, he reminded council members thay have the option to call special meetings with the entire council, to discuss town business, and that council members don’t need to meet with constituents one on one.

How it compares: Members of the Prince William Board of County Supervisors collect an average salary of about $45,000.