Big Mac Mugger robs McDonalds drive-through window

An armed man robbed a worker in a McDonald’s drive-through.
- Prince William police officers were called to a McDonald’s at 10730 Balls Ford Road near Manassas.
- A store employee told police that while paying for his order in the drive-through, the Big Mac Mugger got out of his vehicle and approached the window.
During the encounter, the mugger brandished a gun, reached through the window and took the money from the open register.
- He returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.
- The employee called police.
- No one was injured.
- The investigation continues.
Suspect Description:
- A black male, 18-25 years of age, medium build, with black dreadlocks, a goatee and mustache, and tattoos on both arms and his left hand. Driving a beige-colored Mitsubishi Mirage.
- Last seen wearing a black beanie-style cap, a black t-shirt with a yellow/red image and dark jeans.