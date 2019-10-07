Prince William

Big Mac Mugger robs McDonalds drive-through window

By Potomac Local News
DIR McDonaldsRob.4

An armed man robbed a worker in a McDonald’s drive-through.

  • Prince William police officers were called to a McDonald’s at 10730 Balls Ford Road near Manassas.
  • A store employee told police that while paying for his order in the drive-through, the Big Mac Mugger got out of his vehicle and approached the window.

During the encounter, the mugger brandished a gun, reached through the window and took the money from the open register.

  • He returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.
  • The employee called police.
  • No one was injured.
  • The investigation continues.

Suspect Description:

  • A black male, 18-25 years of age, medium build, with black dreadlocks, a goatee and mustache, and tattoos on both arms and his left hand. Driving a beige-colored Mitsubishi Mirage.
  • Last seen wearing a black beanie-style cap, a black t-shirt with a yellow/red image and dark jeans.

Author