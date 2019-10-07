Big Mac Mugger robs McDonalds drive-through window

An armed man robbed a worker in a McDonald’s drive-through.

Prince William police officers were called to a McDonald’s at 10730 Balls Ford Road near Manassas.

A store employee told police that while paying for his order in the drive-through, the Big Mac Mugger got out of his vehicle and approached the window.

During the encounter, the mugger brandished a gun, reached through the window and took the money from the open register.

He returned to the vehicle and fled the scene.

The employee called police.

No one was injured.

The investigation continues.

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