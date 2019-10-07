Attend a bluegrass concert to support the Benedictine Sisters

BRISTOW — Nashville singer-songwriter Irene Kelley will be performing a bluegrass concert to benefit the Benedictine Sisters of Virginia’s Jubilee Campaign to build a new monastery.

The concert is on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 7 p.m. at Youth for Tomorrow’s Peterson Chapel (11835 Hazel Circle Drive, Bristow).

Doors open 6:30 p.m.

Parking is free.

Tickets are available online.

“The Benedictine sisters are near and dear to my heart, especially my aunt Sister Andrea Verchuck,” Irene Kelley said. “It’s my great honor and delight to be playing a show to honor and support their Jubilee Campaign.”

A nationally-known bluegrass singer and songwriter, Kelley has written songs for Alan Jackson, Ricky Skaggs, Loretta Lynn, and Trisha Yearwood to name but a few.

Her second album, “Benny’s TV Repair,” was released May 10 and is the top album for September on the National Bluegrass Survey.

The 1st Annual Bluegrass Concert is sponsored by Quaker Custom Homes, Saint Benedict Oblates, and Complete Landscaping.

The Benedictine Sisters’ current monastery building, built in the 1960s, is no longer a safe place for them to live or to welcome guests from the community.

The infrastructure is failing, and fire safety is a major concern.

Visit online to learn more about the new monastery building project.

Photo: Irenekelley.com