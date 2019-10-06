Scream museum offers selfie ops in 30 haunted scenes

The American Scream Halloween Selfie Museum offers something different for haunt-goers.

Unlike other haunted walk attractions, be prepared to be able to take your time and spend up to 45 minutes inside looking at the museum’s details, and getting any photos and videos you want.

Attendees can also be the Star of their own horror movie.

Attendees can also be the Star of their own horror movie. Photos and videos are encouraged and the attraction has a SnapChat lens that makes your face look like a zombie.

It’s part haunted House, part Halloween/horror museum, and part photo op. It’s organizers bill at as the first of its kind in the area.

“We wanted a lot of variety and we wanted each set to be its own photo op as well,” owner Jon Libbesmeier told Potomac Local. “Thus we created a series of sets that any Halloween/horror person will love and they get to take their time and get photos.”

There are at least 30 different scenes in which to take selfies.

Libbesmier, Garland Travis and Ryan McGrath are the three main people who helped design and create the sets, soundscape.

They also worked on lighting.

“It is a very collaborative effort and we all play our roles,” said Libbesmeier.