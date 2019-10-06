Muneer Baig, a small business owner from Manassas, is running to be Chairman for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Republican Corey Stewart currently holds the seat and is not seeking reelection.

Name: Muneer Baig

Party: Independent

Town: Manassas

Running for: Chairman, Prince William County Board of Supervisors

Website: muneerbaig.com, Facebook

Work: Small Business Owner

Education: Kashmir, Bachelors

Community Involvement: Muneer has 21 years of community involvement. He currently serves as:

Member of Commonwealth Cyber Initiative (CCI) Northern Virginia Regional Node

Vice-Chair of the American Public Transportation Association Communications and Controls Security Working Group

Member of the American Public Transportation Association Enterprise Security Working Group

Member of Prince William County Schools Career and Technology Education Board

Member of NVRC (NOVA) Cyber Training & Education Roadmap Steering Committee

Member George Mason University SciTech Advisory Board of Directors

Member of Prince William County Chamber of Commerce

Keystone Member

Policy Committee Member

Non-Profit Council Member

Ambassador Committee Member

Economic Development Committee Member

Education and Innovation Committee Member

Advisory Board member of C3 International

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Baig: Education, Transportation, Development (Economic and Land)

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Baig: Provide the school system the funds and resources necessary to prepare our kids for the 21st century with KPI that allow us to measure the Return on Investment by measuring the skills, knowledge and ability of our kids to excel in the world.

Create short-term alternate modes of transportation to address the commuter concerns while planning for the long term permanent fix to our traffic nightmares. This includes RT 28 bypass, direct bus services to Fairfax and connectors within the community. Long term plan to bring public transportation solutions like Metro and VRE to other parts of Prince William.

Plan for smart-managed growth that takes into account everything from the inception. Our county will grow, if we don’t manage it we will end up like some of our surrounding jurisdictions.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Baig: Enhancing the quality of life of our county resident and providing a healthy environment for our business to grow and flourish.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Baig: I bring 30 years of experience working in the private sector and 8+ years of small business expertise combined with 28 plus years of community service and serving on many boards and committees. My whole bio is available online at muneerbaig.com/meet-muneer/.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Baig: No, I intend to expand our communication capabilities by doing town halls across the county on a regular basis. I want to start with a monthly town hall schedule in each area poof the county and expand the schedule if needed to increase awareness and communication. I want to hear from people directly at a time that is convenient to them not at my convenience. I am running to serve the community and i want to make sure that i am serving not being served, which is the case today.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Baig: We all make mistakes. I have not made any in my public life. In my personal life i have seen them as opportunities for improvement and learned from them .

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Baig: I am someone who understands what it takes to raise a family, succeed in a career, build a business and give back to the community.

I am also someone who knows what it takes to keep the family united regardless of our differences.

I am someone who knows how to get up back on your feet when you fall on your face. These life experiences of a common man make me a unique candidate for the Chairman of the Board of Supervisors.

As your Chairman of the Board of Supervisors, I want to use my experience to enhance the greatness of Prince William County by cherishing its diversity and making it an inclusive county. I want to be the Chairman for all people regardless of where they came from, what they believe in or do not believe in, regardless of their affiliations and regardless of the color of their skin.

Human rights are universal. As your next Chairman I will make sure everyone’s rights in our county are protected. There will be no discrimination against anyone based on their beliefs, race, ethnicity, gender or affiliations. We will together put the building blocks for “One Prince William” – A Community where people can come together to Live, Work and Enjoy.

Editor’s note: This post has been corrected. An earlier version incorrectly labeled Baig as a Republican.