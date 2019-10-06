Don Scoggins, a retired Woodbridge resident with many years of experience in government and business, is running to be Chairman for the Prince William County Board of Supervisors.

Republican Corey Stewart currently holds the seat and is not seeking reelection.

Name: Donald Ellison Scoggins

Party: Independent

Town: Woodbridge

Running for: Chairman, Prince William County Board of Supervisors

Website: scoggins4chairman.com, Facebook

Work: Retired

Education: Hampton University, B. Arch.

University of Pittsburgh, Masters Urban and Regional Planning

Community Involvement: Don is a member of numerous groups created to examine and educate the citizens about local concerns. These include: Prince William Committee of 100, Mid-County Civic Association, Lake Ridge Occoquan Coles Civic Association, Woodbridge Potomac Communities Civic Association and Dale City Civic Association.

Don also has broad and engaging record of community leadership and service with variety of other organizations and non-profit. Prince William National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), former executive committee member; Prince William County Human Rights Commission, commissioner; American Legion Post 114 (Manassas), immediate past commander; Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 1503, member; First Home Alliance, board chairperson; Frederick Douglass Housing Corporation, co-founder; and Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. (life member).

Questions and Answers

PL: What are the top three major issues facing the district you wish to represent?



Scoggins: Economic development; Improve inter-county transportation network; and Education system serving all students.

PL: What concrete solutions do you propose to address these issues?

Scoggins: 1. Create more robust economic development process.

2. Experiment with various transportation modules.

3. Task the school system with totally reviewing its curriculum.

PL: From your perspective, what is the job description of the office you’re seeking?

Scoggins: The county chairman shall be the chairman of the board and preside at the meetings thereof. The chairman shall represent the county at official functions and ceremonial events; and shall have all rights, privileges, and duties of other members of the board and such others, not in conflict with this article, as the board may prescribe. In addition, the chairman shall have the power to call special meetings of the board in accordance with the procedures and restrictions of Code of Virginia § 15.2-1418, mutatis mutandis; set the agenda for board meetings; however, any such agenda may be modified by an affirmative vote of the board; appoint county representatives to regional boards, authorities and commissions authorized in advance by the board.

PL: What expertise will you bring to the office?

Scoggins: With years of employment experiences involving government and the private sector, I am accustomed to working under pressure and will bring innovative, non-ideological thinking to this office.

PL: Do you feel that the average citizen is well-informed and understands the workings of local government?

Scoggins: In my opinion, the average citizen is not very informed about local government. I propose creating monthly newsletters and convening semi-annual public meetings and establish and publish weekly open office hours.

PL: Have you ever made any mistakes in your public life? How have they affected you?

Scoggins: With interests in a broad range of activities, I’ve learned after many years juggling various volunteer assignments to prioritize my time and focus on important matters and not become too over committed.

PL: Our readers want leaders in local government. Why should they vote for you?

Scoggins: I feel very qualified to occupy a leadership role within Prince William County, given my well prepared education and having a very diverse professional career involving military experience, local and federal government employment, 25 years of private business ownership, and many years of committed community service.