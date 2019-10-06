Candland: Prince William bond referenda a ‘political ploy’

Voters in Prince William County will see two bond referenda questions on the Nov. 5 ballot.

One will ask voters for permission for the Board of County Supervisors to borrow up to $355 million to fund new five transportation projects, including improving Route 28.

A second will ask voters for permission to borrow up to $41 million for parks and recreation improvements, to include funding new trails and turf fields.

Potomac Local asked candidates running for Prince William Board of County Supervisors and the School Board their opinions on the bond questions.

If voters approve the bonds, the county will need about $1 billion in new tax revenue to pay back the bond.

We asked School Board candidates for their opinion because a revenue-sharing agreement between the Board of County Supervisors and the School Board means that for every $1 in new tax revenue raised, the school division will get 57% of every dollar.

Gainesville District Supervisor Peter Candland is running to keep his seat on the Board of County Supervisors.

He says that it’s clear that we need more investment in our transportation infrastructure in Prince William County.

The community has grown at such a rapid pace that the infrastructure has not caught up.

But said the process and outcome for the proposed Bond Referendum had been extremely flawed.

Projects for the road and park bonds were submitted by county agencies and later widdled down during a June meeting of the Board of County Supervisors.

The process to determine the correct road projects has been mired in politics and not based on actual data, Candland told Potomac Local.

“For many of my constituents, it seems that this Bond Referendum is being used to have the taxpayers pay for developer’s roads so more communities can be built,” said Candland.

“My hope is that the voters will see this referendum for what it is – a political ploy and vote ‘no’ on Election Day. When voted down, we will continue the process of actually identifying the right projects around the Prince William County and bring this back to voters next year. We must take the politics out of referendum process,” he adds.