Vanuch focuses on public safety to keep your homeowner’s insurance costs lower

Editors note: This post is paid for by Friends of Vanuch.

The west end of Stafford County has been serviced by the Rock Hill Fire Department for decades.

Today, changing work-life dynamics across the U.S. are making it more difficult to find volunteers to fill fire stations. And, it’s no different in Rock Hill, where some stations have been staffed inconsistently.

Understaffed stations not only make for spotty fire coverage, but they can also drive up the price you pay for homeowner’s insurance.

Crystal Vanuch, current Chairman of the Stafford County Planning Commission, and candidate for Rock Hill Board of Supervisors, knows this first hand.

She reached out to Stafford County Fire and Rescue Chief Joseph Cardello, where they discussed a lot of the challenges in Rock Hill. She signed up to go on a fire and rescue ride-along for a day and helped to put out a mulch fire.

This allowed her to get the first-hand experience of the job, to see the fire coverage needs of the Rock Hill District.

Afterward, Vanuch signed up to work with the current recruit class of 21 new hires for the county’s fire and rescue department. Crystal also conducted the annual Firefighter Physical Performance assessment to truly grasp the physical requirements of the job.

All of this shows the commitment Vanuch has to the public safety divisions of the county.

“To me, it is plain and simple: Rock Hill pays the same taxes and we deserve the same level of service. If Rock Hill is having difficulty, like the rest of the country, getting enough volunteers to be operational 24/7, we need to work harder to see that they get the full-time staffing they need,” said Vanuch.

Properly-staffed fire stations also help to increase Rock Hill’s Insurance Service Office (ISO) rating, which determines how well fire departments are equipped to extinguish fires in the community.

“We need to make sure its staffed full time so poor ISO ratings on the west end don’t skyrocket homeowners insurance,” added Vanuch.

A new ISO assessment should take place very soon within the county.

“This is why I have made it a priority to work with Fire and Rescue and share the importance of coverage in Rock Hill and will ensure, when I win the election, Rock Hill will be fully operable with an engine unit, where there will be three staff there instead of the two currently staffing the medic and tanker only,” she adds.

In addition to our firefighters, Crystal has been in our neighborhood meeting with thousands of residents and getting input from them on the issues that matter most to them.

Growth has been a big topic of conversation of which Vanuch has had a very strong record ensuring development must pay for itself and not fall on the taxpayer.

Don’t forget to Vote Vanuch on November 5.