Robert T. Phipps

Robert “Ted” Phipps, age 60, of Dale City departed this life on October 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Liz Phipps; cherished daughters, Robyn Crete (Henry), and Rachael Fincher (Ryan); beloved son, Robert “TJ” Teddy Phipps, Jr; dear brother, Rick Phipps (Patti); and adored grandchildren, Lorelei and Adelaide.

Ted served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1978-1990 and he continued to serve his country by working as a contractor for the Federal Government as a Computer Analyst. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed building model trains and watercolor painting; but most of all, he loved building and flying model rockets. He shared his passion of rockets as a volunteer at Christ Chapel Academy where he sponsored the Rocket Club. He was a proud member of the American Legion, and of the National Association of Rocketry.

A memorial service will be held at on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4:30 PM at American Legion Post 364 located at 3640 Friendly Post Lane Woodbridge, Virginia 22192.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Legion.