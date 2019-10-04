Robert T. Phipps

By Press Release
Robert “Ted” Phipps, age 60, of Dale City departed this life on October 1, 2019. He is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Liz Phipps; cherished daughters, Robyn Crete (Henry), and Rachael Fincher (Ryan); beloved son, Robert “TJ” Teddy Phipps, Jr; dear brother, Rick Phipps (Patti); and adored grandchildren, Lorelei and Adelaide.
Ted served honorably in the United States Air Force from 1978-1990 and he continued to serve his country by working as a contractor for the Federal Government as a Computer Analyst. In his spare time, Ted enjoyed building model trains and watercolor painting; but most of all, he loved building and flying model rockets. He shared his passion of rockets as a volunteer at Christ Chapel Academy where he sponsored the Rocket Club. He was a proud member of the American Legion, and of the National Association of Rocketry.
A memorial service will be held at on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 4:30 PM at American Legion Post 364 located at 3640 Friendly Post Lane Woodbridge, Virginia 22192.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society or the American Legion.

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