Chief Barnard to hold last community forum of 2019

Chief Barry Barnard of the Prince William County Police Department will host a “Conversation with the Chief.”
- It will be held Thursday, October 10 at Marumsco Hills Elementary School located at 14100 Page Street in Woodbridge beginning at 7 p.m.
- The police department extends an invitation to those who live in the community and the surrounding area to come out, meet the Chief, and engage in conversation.
- Barnard will personally answer questions and discuss any topics of concern from residents.
- This is an opportunity for the community to get to know their Police Department and ask questions directly to the Chief and other police staff.
- This is expected to be the last forum of 2019. The Chief expects to hold similar community engagement conversations next year.
- A department spokesman said they look forward to seeing you and having a productive discussion.