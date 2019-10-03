Austin D. Posey

Austin Daniel Posey, age 21, of Woodbridge departed this life on September 24, 2019. He is survived by his beloved girlfriend, Maddie Carey; loving parents, Randolph S. Posey and Janice D. Posey; cherished grandparents, Ralph and Pauline Witty, and Mildred Davis; adored sisters, Lisa Marie Posey and Charlene Taylor Posey; treasured brother Jacob Cannon Posey; dear half-siblings, Rodney Scott Posey, Karen Elizabeth Patel, and Brandin Robert Hartley; and a very special aunt, Bonnie Digges. Austin joins in rest his grandfather, Willie Lee Davis, who predeceased him.

Austin will always be remembered for his sense of humor and outgoing wild personality. He loved lacrosse, fishing, and listening to music; especially classic rock like The Beatles, Nirvana, and Fleetwood Mac. Most of all he loved cars; especially his Miata, Maisie.

Services pending.