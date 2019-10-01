Richard L. West, 88, of Alexandria died September 29, 2019 in his home surrounded by his family. He was born December 26, 1930 to the late Charles A. and Mabel M. (Shanahan) West in Washington, DC. He is preceded in death by his children, Douglas West and Lori Ann Vanlandingham. He is survived by his wife of 64 years Mrs. Barbara West; son, Gregory C. West; grandchildren, Phil West and Ashley Vanlandingham; and his great grandchildren, Haley and Charlie West.

Mr. West enjoyed spending time with his family, as well as playing darts, fishing, smoking cigars, watching football, and going to the beach. He will be dearly missed.

A Life Celebration Service will be held 12pm Friday, October 4, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Rd. Woodbridge, VA 22191. Inurnmnet will be private.