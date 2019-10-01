Prince William Recycles Day to feature free food, music, fun

The Prince William County Landfill will host its annual Prince William Recycles Day event on Saturday, October 12 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Prince William County Landfill will host this free, annual event that will feature “edutainment” by the Chesapeake Mermaid, tours of the County’s amazing landfill, lots of fun games and activities, prizes, face painting, free food, music, recycled art display, equipment and truck displays.

The landfill is located at 14811 Dumfries Road near Manassas.

Landfill tours, will take place throughout the day.

The Chesapeake Mermaid will tell her tales from the bay and introduce her wildlife friends.

There will be interactive storytime, meet and greet and photo opportunities.

Mermaid showtimes 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Her audience will explore through activities, songs, movement and imagery.

They will also learn about our local environment and what they can do in daily life to create less waste and help our world.

Prince William residents are encouraged to attend this family-friendly event to learn about the changes to recycling in Prince William County and the importance of recycling, reuse and waste reduction to the environment and the economy.

With the support of sponsors, community organizations and volunteers. The Prince William County Solid Waste Division has hosted an annual community recycling education event since 1995.

Prince William Recycles Day is the local celebration of America Recycles Day, which is officially November 15 each year.

This event and the County’s commitment to recycling will be commemorated with a proclamation from the Prince William Board of County Supervisors during its regular meeting on October 1.

This year, the event is sponsored by numerous solid waste partners: Fortistar, Solid Waste Services, NOVEC, Broad Run Recycling, American Disposal Services, Republic Services, Davis Industries, AshBritt, Burke & Herbert Bank, Freestate Farms, GBB, Golder Associates, Keep Prince William Beautiful, Madera Farm, Mom’s Organic Market, Mike Garcia Construction, Patriot Disposal, Prince William Marina, 1-800-Got-Junk?, Safety Tank of Maryland, SAVERS, SCS Engineers, Wetland Studies and Solutions, WSP and Aegis Environmental.

Visit Prince William Recycles Day website for more info about activities visit, check out the video and get ready for the fun!

Photo courtesy of The Chesapeake Mermaid.