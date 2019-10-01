Lizz M. Larrauri

Lizz Militza Larrauri, 48, of Woodbridge died peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 26, 1971 in Panama City, Panama, to Evaristo and Luz Gomez. Lizz loved to teach Zumba classes, crafting, and her church Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. Along with her parents, she is also survived by her husband of 25 years, Angel P. Larrauri-Olivieri; and her children, Liz Ann and Alexander Larrauri.

The family will receive guest from 7pm-9pm Thursday, October 3, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. A Mass will be held 11am Friday, October 4, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12805 Valleywood Dr. Lake Ridge, VA 22192. Inurnment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to the Susan G. Komen:https://ww5.komen.org/Donate/Donate.html