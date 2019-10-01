Call to Action: Urgent need for food assistance with SERVE

Good Morning Prince William.
- Carried to Full Term needs volunteers for their Golf Tournament on Saturday October 19th at the Prince William Country Club. Please call Marcus at (703) 371-5453 for all the details.
- The City of Manassas is looking for volunteers to adopt a street in their neighborhood. It’s a great way to gather your friends and neighbors to beautify your street. You’ll receive vest, gloves, litter picker and collection bags to do the job. Please visit the website manassascity.org/kmb to learn more.
- The American Heart Association is gearing up for the Heart Walk on November 2nd on the National Mall. Volunteers are needed throughout the day. Please register on greaterwashingtonheartwalk.org.
- Habitat for Humanity invites corporate teams, community and faith organizations to register for their Team Build Days. Please call Tracy at (703) 369-6708 or via email at [email protected] to learn more.
- Fall Jubilee is just around the corner on October 5th! Historic Manassas needs 10-12 volunteers age 18+, 6:45am-10am, to help direct the many vendors who will be supporting the event. Please sign up at: https://form.jotform.com/91404243843150. Contact Melissa at [email protected] for more information.
- SERVE has an urgent need for volunteer Food Assistance Specialists age 16+ in their food warehouse on Thursday afternoons, 1pm-3pm. Tasks include prepare food packages, welcome/assist clients, check out clients, stock shelves, etc. Must be able to lift up to 30 pounds. Spanish speaking is a plus. It’s a small but mighty team of volunteers relieving hunger in the community! Please contact Navara at [email protected] for more information.
- Keep Prince William Beautiful needs volunteers to help with PW Recycles Day on Saturday October 12th, on October 17th at the George Mason event and on October 19th for the Homeless Camp Clean-up from 9am-12 noon. Please email Nicole at [email protected] to register and learn more.
- The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards Program calls all student volunteers in grades 5-12 to nominate themselves for this wonderful awards program. Please visit their website to complete the online application by November 5th. You can have your principal or Volunteer Prince William validate your nomination as we would love to share your story of service! Please visit spirit.prudential.com to learn more.
- Historic Dumfries is looking for volunteers to be Outreach Heroes during their upcomingFall Festival October 19. Training provided, and you’re supplied with a kit with crafts, activities and promotional material to hand out during the event. Contact Lisa at [email protected] or call (703) 221-2218 to learn more.
- Project Mend A House is looking for volunteers to help with a community event on October 12th for Prince William Recycles Day. Please go to their website for the volunteer application at pmahweb.org.
- Prince William Soil & Water Conservation District is looking for volunteers to join their Water Quality Monitoring Program. You’ll be trained in the DEQ collection and data reading techniques to join the team of volunteers monitoring our water at locations across the community. Please email them at [email protected] to learn more.
- Jehovah’s House Thrift Store located at 17740 Main St. in Dumfries is searching for donations of gently used/new clothes, household goods, appliances, furniture, jewelry, etc. Volunteers age 16+ are also needed to help out in the store – bilingual volunteers are particularly needed! Please visit jehovahshouse.org/volunteer to fill out an online form or call (571) 418-1095 to learn more.
- NAMI – National Alliance on Mental Illness needs volunteers to share their lived experience of mental health condition as they gear up for the new Ending the Silence Program in area middle and high schools. Please call Pat at (703) 992-5708 to learn more.
- The American Red Cross is recruiting volunteers to help with blood drives, present disaster preparedness to elementary age kids, promote Red Cross school clubs and supporting other volunteers in the community. Please call (703) 584-8444 to learn more.
- The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program is looking for volunteers age 55+ to drive veterans or spouses to their doctor’s appointments. It’s very easy to help these individuals get the care they need while remaining in their homes. RSVP members receive a mileage reimbursement and additional insurance coverage at no cost to the volunteer. Please call Jan at (571) 292-5307 to learn more.
If you are looking for other opportunities, please don’t forget to call my wonderful team at Volunteer Prince William. Jan can help you with the Retired and Senior Volunteer (RSVP) opportunities at (703) 369-5292 ext. 1 and Bonnie can help you with opportunities available in Disaster Preparedness at (703) 369-5292 ext. 3. Please visit our website at volunteerprincewilliam.org. Thanks so much for all you do in our community.