‘We really have some good heroic examples locally here in [Prince William County]’

On Sept. 25, a Department of Fire and Rescue crew stopped everything to check on the safety of an elderly woman on the side of the street.

The crew was from Prince William County’s Engine (Stonewall Jackson).

According to Assistant Chief Matt Smolsky, the crew had been clearing an auto accident on Balls Ford Road near Route 234 Business (Sudley Road) when they noticed the woman standing across the street with an oxygen tank.

At first, they thought she was trying to cross the road.

They went over to ask her if she needed assistance and then realized she was homeless and asking for help from passing motorists.

They asked her if she was okay and if she needed anything, but she reported that she was fine.

The photo was submitted to us by a Potomac Local reader, who tells us via email, “great example of the caring leadership of the fire department checking in on her to see if she’s OK. Warms my heart! We really have some good heroic examples locally here in [Prince William County].