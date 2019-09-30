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Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for Oct. 1

By Megan Dietrick

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

DUMFRIES

  • Fadumo Mohammed earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University.

GAINESVILLE

  • Sardor Danier was named 1st Squadron 1st Sergeant with the rank of Master Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
  • Erin Klus has been accepted into Lehigh University.

MANASSAS

  • Emily Chwirut attended the Joint Science and Technology Institute to expand her knowledge and experience in STEM fields.
  • Kyle Kunzer was awarded an Alumni Legacy Scholarship at McDaniel College.
  • Thomas Whatley has been accepted into the University of North Georgia.

MANASSAS PARK

  • Kyle Petak has been awarded an Educator’s Legacy Scholarship at McDaniel College.

STAFFORD

  • Margaret Acquaah was named Charlie Flight Commander with the rank of First Lieutenant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
  • John Morgan earned the Spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
  • Rochelle Cruz was accepted into Belmont University.
  • Javier Sibel was a member of a student team that recently completed intense, hands-on research through the Worcester Polytechnic Institute project center in China.
  • Zachary Batt made the Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University.
  • Keith Mankin has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
  • Patrick Salvanera has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
  • Rochelle Cruz has been accepted into Belmont University.

WOODBRIDGE

  • Yewande Martins earned a Bachelor of Arts in Individualized Studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.
  • Jaylen McLeod was named Alpha Flight Sergeant with the rank of Technical Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
  • Selena Walker has been accepted into the University of Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences.
  • Tatiana Nickens has been accepted into Lehigh University.

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