Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for Oct. 1

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.
DUMFRIES
- Fadumo Mohammed earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University.
GAINESVILLE
- Sardor Danier was named 1st Squadron 1st Sergeant with the rank of Master Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
- Erin Klus has been accepted into Lehigh University.
MANASSAS
- Emily Chwirut attended the Joint Science and Technology Institute to expand her knowledge and experience in STEM fields.
- Kyle Kunzer was awarded an Alumni Legacy Scholarship at McDaniel College.
- Thomas Whatley has been accepted into the University of North Georgia.
MANASSAS PARK
- Kyle Petak has been awarded an Educator’s Legacy Scholarship at McDaniel College.
STAFFORD
- Margaret Acquaah was named Charlie Flight Commander with the rank of First Lieutenant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
- John Morgan earned the Spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
- Rochelle Cruz was accepted into Belmont University.
- Javier Sibel was a member of a student team that recently completed intense, hands-on research through the Worcester Polytechnic Institute project center in China.
- Zachary Batt made the Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University.
- Keith Mankin has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
- Patrick Salvanera has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.
- Rochelle Cruz has been accepted into Belmont University.
WOODBRIDGE
- Yewande Martins earned a Bachelor of Arts in Individualized Studies at Fairleigh Dickinson University’s Metropolitan Campus.
- Jaylen McLeod was named Alpha Flight Sergeant with the rank of Technical Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.
- Selena Walker has been accepted into the University of Kentucky’s College of Arts and Sciences.
- Tatiana Nickens has been accepted into Lehigh University.