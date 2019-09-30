Dean’s list to degrees: People on the Move for Oct. 1

Editors note: “People on the Move” is a post which recognizes and celebrates the achievements of Virginia natives as they make their way in the world.

DUMFRIES

Fadumo Mohammed earned a bachelor’s degree from Georgia State University.

GAINESVILLE

Sardor Danier was named 1st Squadron 1st Sergeant with the rank of Master Sergeant at Randolph-Macon Academy.

Erin Klus has been accepted into Lehigh University.

MANASSAS

Emily Chwirut attended the Joint Science and Technology Institute to expand her knowledge and experience in STEM fields.

Kyle Kunzer was awarded an Alumni Legacy Scholarship at McDaniel College.

Thomas Whatley has been accepted into the University of North Georgia.

MANASSAS PARK

Kyle Petak has been awarded an Educator’s Legacy Scholarship at McDaniel College.

STAFFORD

Margaret Acquaah was named Charlie Flight Commander with the rank of First Lieutenant at Randolph-Macon Academy.

John Morgan earned the Spring 2019 Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

Rochelle Cruz was accepted into Belmont University.

Javier Sibel was a member of a student team that recently completed intense, hands-on research through the Worcester Polytechnic Institute project center in China.

Zachary Batt made the Tiger Pride Honor Roll at DePauw University.

Keith Mankin has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Patrick Salvanera has been named a Commended Student in the 2020 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Rochelle Cruz has been accepted into Belmont University.

WOODBRIDGE