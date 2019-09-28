After a long illness, Joseph F. Harrah, age 84, of Clifton, Virginia departed this life to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on September 25, 2019. He was a native of Beckley, West Virginia. Joseph, “Joe” as he was called by family and friends is survived by his wife, Gaynel Lee Otey Harrah; his loving children, David E. Harrah, wife Melissa and Greta Bartholomew; cherished grandson Tyler J. Harrah; and was pleased to call Greta’s “bonus daughter”, Stacie, his “bonus granddaughter”. He joins in rest by his parents William Thomas Harrah and Hester “Hechoo” Belle Harrah and Sisters, Helen Lewis, Lucille Meadows, Alene Legg-Walker, brothers William “Bill” Harrah and Edward “Ed” Harrah. He also joins his greatly loved Son-In-Law, Robert “Bart” Bartholomew father of Joe’s “bonus granddaughter”.

After serving in The United States Army, Joe trusted Jesus Christ as his Saviour in 1962 and found his calling into full time Christian Ministry. He Pastored four Churches over a fifty-year span and along the way earned Bachelors, Masters and Doctorate degrees in Theology.

Joe was a “people person” and never met a stranger. He was warm and welcoming to anyone who ever met him and was a very giving person. Fellowshipping with family and friends over food and board games was his favorite activity other than Preaching the Word of God. After having to retire from full time ministry due to his illness he found his church home at Fellowship Baptist Church in Oakton, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Fellowship Baptist Church, 11032 Oakton Road, Oakton, Virginia 22124. The memorial service will be held by his beloved Pastor Chris Mann. He will be greatly missed but we are so glad for Heaven. Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints. Psalm 116:15.

Joe had a special love in his heart for missions so in lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Fellowship Baptist Church, memo Harrah/Missions.