Dorothy M. DiMartino, 88, of Woodbridge, died September 24, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family. She was born May 4, 1931 in Washington, DC to the late Willard and Lena (Tharpe) Merchant. Mrs. Martino spent her time at the Senior Center in Woodbridge, where she played Bingo; she enjoyed quilting and knitting, and was a member of the Red Hat Society.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Sundino DiMartino; and her two children, Diane and Willard DiMartino. She is survived by her children, Lena Bryant (Mike), LeeAnn DiMartino Whitehurst (J.D.) and Donald DiMartino (Kristen); 5 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren; and 3 great great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 10am to 12pm Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at Mountcastle Turch Funeral Home, 4143 Dale Blvd. Dale City, VA 22193. Interment will follow at Mount Comfort Cemetery, Alexandria, VA at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations are made to Capital Caring Hospice.