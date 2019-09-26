Interim candidates fill 2 vacant Haymarket positions

The Town Council voted in a special session September 18, appointing an interim Town Clerk, and the Town Council’s liaison to the Architectural Review Board.

Town Manager Christopher Coon was unanimously voted in as Interim Town Clerk by the Town Council.

He will replace former Town Clerk Shelley Kozlowski who resigned earlier this month.

Coon was hired as Town Manager on September 9 and is also the town’s Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) Officer.

Coon held these same or similar positions when he worked for Occoquan Town.

“ I will say that even though it is only a temporary position, dictated by the Town Code, I am honored that the Town Council has faith in me,” said Coon.

Coon will serve as interim until a full-time applicant can be found.

The position is still currently open at this time.

During that same meeting, Vice Mayor Susan Edwards was also unanimously voted to be the new liaison to the Architectural Review Board.

Edwards will replace Bond Cavazos who not only resigned from that position, but also her seat on the Council on September 10.

Her seat is still open, and the town is accepting applications for those who want to fill it on an interim basis.

Edwards had previously been the council’s liaison to the board but stepped down in favor of Cavazos stepping into the position.

“I’m happy to be back in this position, I believe it’s an important board in town with all the growth that’s going on,” said Edwards.