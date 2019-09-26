Elizabeth Waters

Elizabeth Joan Frazier Waters

Elizabeth Joan Frazier Waters, 87, of Lynchburg, formerly of Quantico passed away Tuesday, September 24, 2019 surrounded by her family at Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Born April 17, 1932 in Quantico, she was a daughter of the late Joseph Frazier and Anastasia Poffer Frazier. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by nine siblings, William, Tony, and John Frazier, Anna De Rosa, Louise Landis, Rosalie Frazier, Peggy Stein, Rene Martina and Mary Booth.

Betty was a retired employee of J.P. Catalano at Snow White Cleaners in Quantico. She attended Clifford Baptist Church where she heard the gospel preached by Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald for the short time she lived in the area. She enjoyed watching Turner Classic Movies, Perry Mason, and Westerns with her sister, Diane and spending time with family.

She leaves to cherish her memory a sister, Diane G. Frazier of Lynchburg; and a son William Waters, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Dumfries Cemetery, 17821 Mine Road, Dumfries, VA 22026 by the Rev. Dr. Michael Fitzgerald.

The family would like to give their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Valley View Retirement Community and Guggenheimer Health and Rehabilitation for their loving care and support.

Heritage Funeral Service and Crematory 427 Graves Mill Road Lynchburg (434) 239-2405 is assisting the family. Memories and thoughts may be shared with the family at www.heritagefuneralandcremation.com