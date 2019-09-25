Washington D.C. dog wins AKC Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence

WASHINGTON, D.C. – (Press Release) Local Washington D.C. dog, K9 Summer, has been named the recipient of the 2019 AKC Humane Fund Award for Canine Excellence (ACE) in the Uniformed Services K9 category.

The ACE Awards are presented to five dogs in different categories each year to celebrate loyal, hard-working dogs that have significantly improved the lives of their owners and communities.

“K-9 Summer” is a nine-year-old Labrador Retriever serving the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) as an Explosive Detection Dog (EDD) with the Amtrak Police Department in Washington D.C.

With her handler, Sergeant Micah Jones, Summer is responsible for the protection and safety of passengers and personnel onboard trains as well as at the stations and infrastructure. She conducts K9 sweeps for VIPs, dignitaries, special and national athletic competitions, provides mutual aid to surrounding police departments and much more.

The award will be presented Saturday and Sunday, December 14-15, 2019, at the AKC National Championship in Orlando, Florida.