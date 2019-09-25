Roem plans Route 28 bridges & flyovers meeting

Delegate Danica Roem and the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) on Monday, September 30th at 6 p.m. for a public information meeting regarding the Route 28 (Centreville Road) STARS Corridor Improvement Study.

The meeting will be held at the Manassas Park Community Center, located at 99 Adams Street in Manassas Park.

It will include an open house as well as a brief presentation at 6:30 pm and a question and answer period.

The Route 28 (Centreville Road) Corridor Improvement Study in the Yorkshire (Manassas) area of Prince William County administratively implements Delegate Roem’s Route 28 alternative intersection design legislation: HJ 68 (2018) and HB 2466 (2019).

Administered by VDOT, the study will examine replacing stoplights with alternative intersection designs such as roundabouts, overpasses, flyovers and other concepts along the Virginia State Route 28 corridor between Blooms Quarry Lane at the City of Manassas Park and the Bull Run bridge at the Prince William/Fairfax County Line.

The study will also analyze other concepts.