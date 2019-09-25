Manassas City Police Department to participate in “Operation Clear Track”

(Press Release) During Rail Safety Week, taking place September 22-28, the Manassas City Police Department will be participating in “Operation Clear Track.”

Manassas City Police, along with numerous other law enforcement agencies around the country, have partnered with the Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver to raise awareness and enforce state railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws.

The third annual rail safety detail, carried out in 48 states, is the single largest rail safety law enforcement initiative in the United States.

During “Operation Clear Track,” Manassas City Police Department personnel will be conducting targeted enforcement at the railroad crossing at West St and Prince William St and the railroad crossing at Fairview Ave and Center St.

Citations or warnings will be issued to violators. Officials will also disseminate railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.

Visit Operation Lifesaver’s national website for safety tips and statistics. Visit stayoffthetracks.org for more information on “Operation Clear Track.” For questions regarding Manassas City Police Department’s participation in the campaign, contact Lt. J. Rust at (703) 257-8025.