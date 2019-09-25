I-95 southbound traffic shift on Thursday, Sept. 26

Starting today, work will begin to shift Interstate 95 southbound traffic several feet toward the median near Exit 133 (Route 17) in Stafford County as part of the I-95 Southbound Rappahannock River Crossing project.

On Wednesday, Sept. 25 and Thursday, Sept. 26, the Route 17 southbound on-ramp to I-95 southbound will be closed overnight to allow crews to install barrier, new pavement markings and signs to guide motorists through the shift.

It advances work to widen the southbound on-ramp to two lanes.

All three lanes of I-95 southbound will shift approximately 3 feet to the left, toward the interstate median, to provide more space along the right shoulder for crews to work behind barriers. Southbound lanes will shift starting south of the Exit 133 (Route 17) interchange to the Rappahannock River bridge.

View an online map of the traffic shift and on-ramp detour.

I-95 southbound drivers can expect overnight travel delays this week as crews move barrier, remove the existing lane markings and install new, temporary lane markings.

Weather permitting, lane closures have been scheduled for the following dates and times:

Tuesday, Sept. 24

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – Two lanes closed

4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Wednesday, Sept. 25

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – The on-ramp to I-95 southbound from Route 17 southbound will be closed to allow crews to install concrete barrier and temporary pavement markings.

4:30 a.m. – On-ramp to I-95 southbound will open

4:30 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Single lane closure

Thursday, Sept. 26

9 p.m. – Single lane closure

10 p.m. – 4:30 a.m. – On-ramp to I-95 southbound from Route 17 southbound will be closed

4:30 a.m. – On-ramp to I-95 southbound will open, traffic lanes will be shifted, and motorists can expect to begin traveling in the new pattern early Friday morning.

4:30 a.m. – 6 a.m. – Single lane closure

During the ramp closure Wednesday and Thursday evenings, drivers on Route 17 southbound seeking to enter I-95 southbound will be directed to use the following detour route:

Use the I-95 northbound entrance ramp to merge onto the northbound collector-distributor lane

Immediately exit to Route 17 northbound toward Warrenton

From Route 17 northbound, motorists can access the I-95 southbound on-ramp

Message boards and detours signs will be posted during the ramp closures.

Motorists can find real-time information on lane closures, work zones, traffic and other incidents on 511Virginia.