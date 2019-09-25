Baldwin Elementary to hold Academic Hall of Fame ribbon cutting

Baldwin Elementary School will celebrate the dedication of the Academic Hall of Fame Star wall on September 26, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.

The Academic Hall of Fame recognizes students who achieve all A’s on their report card for the year. Baldwin Elementary has recognized this level of student achievement by placing a Gold Star on the wall of the school since 1993.

When Baldwin Elementary moved to the new school facility in December of 2016 the Baldwin community wanted to preserve the Academic Hall of Fame tradition in the new school setting. After discussion and efforts to design a plaque that preserved the tradition while complimenting the aesthetic of the new building, the newest version of the Baldwin Academic Hall of Fame has been installed.

The STAR WALL committee preserved the original STARS from “Old” Baldwin and they will be available for pick-up at the event.