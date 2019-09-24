Published September 24, 2019 at 12:24PM | Updated September 25, 2019 at 10:55AM

Prince William police tell us that 3:51 a.m, officers were called to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive near Dumfries to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway near the above area.

The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.

The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident to determine what led up the shooting.

No arrest has been made in this incident.

Update

The deceased was identified as Antonio Kaoul SMITH, 37, of Dumfries.