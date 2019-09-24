Prince William police tell us that 3:51 a.m, officers were called to the 3100 block of Chesapeake Drive near Dumfries to investigate a shooting.
- When officers arrived, they located an adult man suffering from gunshot wounds in the roadway near the above area.
- The man was taken to an area hospital where he later died.
- The Homicide Unit is investigating the incident to determine what led up the shooting.
- No arrest has been made in this incident.
Update
The deceased was identified as Antonio Kaoul SMITH, 37, of Dumfries.