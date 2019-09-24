Prince William Republicans respond after Gray deletes tweets 

John Gray is the Republican seeking to replace Corey Stewart on the Prince William Board of County Supervisors.

Stewart is not seeking reelection after a 15-year term on the Board.

Gray’s opponent, Democrat Ann Wheeler spotted two charges on Gray’s campaign finance report showing Gray hired a private firm to delete past “offensive” tweets from his Twitter account. [The Washington Post]

This afternoon, Prince William County Republican Committee Chairman Bill Card issued a statement about their candidate.

“Prince William County is a diverse community where there is no place for bigotry or intolerance. John Gray has apologized for the inappropriate comments that he made on Twitter in the past and he has expressed sincere remorse. John will be meeting with members of the community to make amends. Republicans reject divisive sentiments and identity politics. We fully subscribe to the Virginia Republican Creed that states in part: . . . all individuals are entitled to equal rights, justice, and opportunities and should assume their responsibilities as citizens in a free society. In that vein, I expect Prince William Democrats to give John Gray the same grace they have given Governor Northam for his blackface scandal. To not extend the same courtesy would be hypocritical.”

Two independent candidates are also seeking the At-Large Chairman’s seat.