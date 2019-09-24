More on a request to rename Manassas Airport VRE station

The Virginia Railway Operations Board discussed the proposed name change in its closed session meeting Friday, September 20 in Woodbridge.
- The day before, the Manassas Airport Board of Directors met and voted for the change.
The Broad Run-Airport Station at the end of the Manassas VRE line would be renamed Manassas Airport Station if the name change is approved.
- VRE Operations Board Chair Katie Cristol said it wouldn’t act on the request until both Manassas (the city in which the station sits) and Prince William County had a chance to weigh in.
- The Operations Board has not scheduled a time to review the request.
Major changes are coming to the station at the airport.
- A $30 million project will add 600 new commuter parking spaces across the track from the current station parking lot.
A portion of the current station parking lot will be demolished to make way for an expanded rail yard to store more trains.
- VRE aims to increase its capacity by nearly 70% by 2040.
- It plans to increase the number of trains it runs from 32 to 94.
More people park their cars at the Broad Run-Airport Station than any other station on the Manassas line.
- Of the about 1,100 sparking spaces, nearly all of them are used regularly, according to VRE CEO Doug Allen’s September report.