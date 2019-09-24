More on a request to rename Manassas Airport VRE station

The Virginia Railway Operations Board discussed the proposed name change in its closed session meeting Friday, September 20 in Woodbridge.

The day before, the Manassas Airport Board of Directors met and voted for the change.

The Broad Run-Airport Station at the end of the Manassas VRE line would be renamed Manassas Airport Station if the name change is approved.

VRE Operations Board Chair Katie Cristol said it wouldn’t act on the request until both Manassas (the city in which the station sits) and Prince William County had a chance to weigh in.

The Operations Board has not scheduled a time to review the request.

Major changes are coming to the station at the airport.

A $30 million project will add 600 new commuter parking spaces across the track from the current station parking lot.

A portion of the current station parking lot will be demolished to make way for an expanded rail yard to store more trains.

VRE aims to increase its capacity by nearly 70% by 2040.

It plans to increase the number of trains it runs from 32 to 94.

More people park their cars at the Broad Run-Airport Station than any other station on the Manassas line.