Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue honored

Manassas Commissioner of the Revenue Douglas Waldron was honored by becoming one of the first localities in Virginia to achieve office accreditation.

This took place at the 100th Annual Conference of the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia.

Accreditation is awarded only to offices that have met the rigorous standards set forth by the Commissioners’ Association.

These twelve standards include: education requirements for the Commissioner and staff; customer service; personnel and ethics policies; and assessment methodology.

Each office receiving accreditation has undergone an audit to ensure compliance and will be required to annually demonstrate that they continue to meet these standards.

“Commissioner Waldron has demonstrated a commitment to the City of Manassas and to good governance. This is an honor that was earned through hard work and leadership. It signifies that the City of Manassas’ Commissioner of the Revenue office has met the highest standards of professionalism as set forth by the Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia,” said The Honorable Thomas Blackwell, President of the Association.

Blackwell further added, “The Commissioners of the Revenue Association of Virginia has always been at the forefront in seeking to improve professional skills and overall performance for the good of the Commonwealth and its localities. In this, our centennial year, commissioners from around the state have worked to attain Office Accreditation in order to ensure greater accountability and increased uniformity with respect to office procedures for all our taxpayers.”