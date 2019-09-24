Hilldrup’s Stafford office decorated with work from young artists

As part of Hilldrup’s renovations to its Stafford Corporate Headquarters, it commissioned the art of elementary, middle, and high school students from Stafford County Public Schools (SCPS).

The artwork was selected by a small team of art teachers in collaboration with the SCPS Fine & Performing Arts Facilitator.

Now, a total of 25 pieces of art hang in one of Hilldrup’s most trafficked hallways.

The artwork will remain for one year until each is returned to its original artist and a new spread of artwork is considered for display.

On Aug. 26, the artists whose work is featured in Hilldrup’s Stafford office were invited with their families to enjoy an art gallery open house in their honor.