A comical take on the works of Shakespeare is showing this season

University of Mary Washington Theatre will kick off its season with The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] by Adam Long, Daniel Singer, and Jess Winfield.

Performances will be Sept. 26 through 28 at 7:30 p.m.

There will also be a performance on Sept. 29 at 2 p.m.

These performances will take place in Klein Theatre, duPont Hall at the University of Mary Washington.

The box office opens at 5:30 p.m. and tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Tickets are $20 for standard admission, $16 for students, senior citizens, alumni, and military.

This play parodies the entirety of Shakespeare’s canon, as three actors cover the tragedies, comedies, and sonnets in only 97-minutes.

The actors play themselves as they present Shakespeare’s works with costume changes, songs, fight scenes, and hijinks.

Each cast member adds their own revisions to the text, making each performance uniquely comical.

Long, Singer, and Winfield were also the first actors to perform The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged) as members of The Reduced Shakespeare Company.

Their first performance of this project was in 1987 at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

The play then ran for nine years in the West End and gained significant popularity.

Today, The Complete Works of Shakespeare (abridged) [revised] is enjoyed globally, and is still in The Reduced Shakespeare Company’s repertory.