Scott H. McGrath

Scott Harold McGrath, born in Walnut Creek, CA, was blessed to spend his 55 years of life traveling the world and bringing his Wife, Angelina, Daughter, Brenna, and Son, Kieran, with him on many adventures. The patriarch of a Disney loving family, annual expeditions to a Disney theme park or on a Disney cruise ship became a tradition. His favorite character was Goofy.

Scott served in the US Navy for 24 years, and was a lifetime member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. A leader and a teacher by nature, and often by profession, his final assignment for his church was ministering to the Marine Corps Officer Candidates in joyful tandem with his wife of thirty-two years.

In addition to his wife, daughter, and son, Scott is survived by his parents Scott and Phyllis Grange, and Harold and Gail McGrath, as well as his three sisters, four brothers, numerous nieces and nephews, and countless friends. A celebration of his life will be taking place on September 28, 2019 from 5-8pm at 18795 Pier Trail, Triangle, VA 22172. Scott will be inurned at the Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City, Nevada on October 7th at 2pm.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Gary Sinise Foundation.