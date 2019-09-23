OmniRide goes ESP following demonstrations, all rides free

OmniRide Express buses will follow the Emergency Service Plan during the afternoon/evening commute today, Monday, September 23, due to street closures for demonstrations in Washington D.C.

Beginning at 12 noon, OmniRide Express buses will only pick up from Metro stations.

Franconia-Springfield Metro Station for eastern Prince William County passengers (including Tysons-Woodbridge OmniRide Express)

Tysons Corner Metro Station for Manassas, Gainesville, Haymarket and Linton Hall passengers

All afternoon/evening trips, including those that normally meet at the Pentagon around 12:30 p.m., will depart from the Metro stations approximately every 20 minutes.

All regular Prince William/Manassas-area drop-off stops will be served. Services from the Metro stations will continue until 7:30 p.m., except for Prince William Metro Express buses, which will continue operating until their last published departure time.

Because this is not an anticipated event, fares will be free for OmniRide Express and Metro Express buses.