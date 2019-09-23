New signs coming to VDOT Park & Ride lots in Stafford, Fxbg

(Press Release) The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will be installing new signs at Park & Ride commuter lots in the Fredericksburg area next week to prohibit motorists from leaving their vehicles unattended for more than 10 days.

The regulatory signs will warn motorists that vehicles left longer than 10 consecutive days in the Park & Ride lots will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Overnight parking is still allowed.

These signs are being installed to address an increasing number of vehicles, boats, and trailers that are being left unattended in the lot for an extended period of time, or abandoned.

Crews will start installing the signs next week at the Staffordboro Boulevard lot near Route 610 (Garrisonville Road) in Stafford County. Workers will then move south to install the signage at the other Park & Ride lots in Stafford, Spotsylvania County, and Caroline County.

VDOT Park & Ride lots were established to support ridesharing and use of mass transit. To encourage ridesharing, VDOT wants as many spaces as possible to be available for the intended purpose of the lot.

Once the signs are installed in a Park & Ride lot, Virginia State Police will enforce the regulatory signs.