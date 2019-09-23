First Lady Pamela Northam cut the ribbon at North Star Early Childhood Education Center

Located in North Stafford and once a Christian school, it’s the newest county school facility.

The center houses a variety of programs for children from birth to age five. This includes Head Start,

Virginia Preschool Initiative, Early Childhood Special Education, and Early Head Start.

Northam joined school officials Monday afternoon for an official ribbon cutting.

The school has been open since the start of the school year in mid-August.

“I was blown away by the work that they’ve done to get this up and running this year,” Northam said.

“Stafford County has been dedicated to improving the inequity in early education for a long time, and this new school is a shining star in that effort,” said Director of Early Childhood Programs Kathryn Massie.

Before the ribbon-cutting, Northam got a tour of the facilities.

A main feature of the building is a multipurpose room that serves as a gym, library, stage, and cafeteria.

Stafford school officials purchased the building, an old Fredericksburg Christian School purchased for $10 million.

“What’s lovely about a program like this is bringing it all together. There is a mixed delivery. Not all early childhood facilities have a place like the gym,” Northam said.

Northam has been traveling the region in recent weeks touring area schools.

She visited schools in Prince Wiliam and Manassas Park on September 5.

She once taught high school biology before becoming Virginia’s First Lady.

While Northstar may be a new facility, the County School Board says it already needs work.