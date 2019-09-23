Eat at Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant, support Sweet Julia Grace

For the month of September, Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant in Manassas will donate to The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation a portion of the proceeds from the sales of specific entrees and drinks.
- This fundraiser will help support the foundation’s mission of bringing children and families in the midst of a medical crisis or living with special needs.
Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant General Manager Luke Tamer’s six-month-old daughter underwent open-heart surgery at Inova Children’s Hospital.
- While there, he met The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation (SJGF) Founder Sara Knight.
- Knight was there as part of SJGF’s PICU program, catering monthly a lunch, providing ‘PICU Parent-Survival Kits’ which include snacks, deodorant, shampoo, flip flops, face wipes, and other needed toiletries.
Afterward, the restaurant and SJFG decided to collaborate for a fundraiser.
- Qualifying entrees purchased at Mariachi’s include Fried Chicken & Churros with fresh raspberries, Chocolate & Red Chile Waffles with Raspberry Compote, Grilled Chicken with Raspberry Mole. Drinks include the Raspberry Margarita, Mariachi’s Raspberry Infused Tequila, Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini, and Spiked Raspberry Lemonade.
- The Bristow-based foundation, named in honor of Knight’s daughter who passed away in 2013 due to complications of a rare disease called I-cell, supports families facing a medical crisis or special needs.
The mission is to fill in the gaps other services are unable to fill, so these families can be properly supported.
- SJGF grants wishes, gives children iPads to keep them connected, buys all-terrain wheelchairs, modifies homes to give more independence, sends children on dream trips, arranges celebrity meet-and-greets, creates outdoor spaces for children to enjoy, reveals room makeovers, contributes therapy-related gifts, throws parties to celebrate birthdays and ‘end of chemo.”