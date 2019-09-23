Eat at Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant, support Sweet Julia Grace

For the month of September, Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant in Manassas will donate to The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation a portion of the proceeds from the sales of specific entrees and drinks.

This fundraiser will help support the foundation’s mission of bringing children and families in the midst of a medical crisis or living with special needs.

Mariachi’s Tequileria & Restaurant General Manager Luke Tamer’s six-month-old daughter underwent open-heart surgery at Inova Children’s Hospital.

While there, he met The Sweet Julia Grace Foundation (SJGF) Founder Sara Knight.

Knight was there as part of SJGF’s PICU program, catering monthly a lunch, providing ‘PICU Parent-Survival Kits’ which include snacks, deodorant, shampoo, flip flops, face wipes, and other needed toiletries.

Afterward, the restaurant and SJFG decided to collaborate for a fundraiser.

Qualifying entrees purchased at Mariachi’s include Fried Chicken & Churros with fresh raspberries, Chocolate & Red Chile Waffles with Raspberry Compote, Grilled Chicken with Raspberry Mole. Drinks include the Raspberry Margarita, Mariachi’s Raspberry Infused Tequila, Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini, and Spiked Raspberry Lemonade.

Fried Chicken & Churros with fresh raspberries, Chocolate & Red Chile Waffles with Raspberry Compote, Grilled Chicken with Raspberry Mole. Drinks include the Raspberry Margarita, Mariachi’s Raspberry Infused Tequila, Raspberry Lemon Drop Martini, and Spiked Raspberry Lemonade. The Bristow-based foundation, named in honor of Knight’s daughter who passed away in 2013 due to complications of a rare disease called I-cell, supports families facing a medical crisis or special needs.

The mission is to fill in the gaps other services are unable to fill, so these families can be properly supported.