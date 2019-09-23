Board appoints Tim Keen to Chief of Prince William Fire and Rescue System

(Press Release) After an extensive interview process, the Board of County Supervisors appointed Acting Chief Tim Keen to the position of Chief of the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System.

Keen has served the Prince William County Fire and Rescue System for nearly 40 years, beginning as a volunteer in January 1982.

Keen graduated in 1988 as the top recruit from his class. He rose through the ranks demonstrating professionalism, leadership, and commitment to the community.

He was most recently appointed as Acting Chief following the retirement of Chief Kevin McGee in January 2019.

“Chief Keen is a proven leader. He knows this community, has dedicated his professional life to serving Prince William County, and has demonstrated the ability to lead a combined Fire and Rescue System through any challenge and transition,” said Corey Stewart, Chairman of the Board of County Supervisors.

“I am grateful for the privilege I have had to serve alongside the men and women who protect this community through the Fire and Rescue System, and I am honored to accept this position,” said Chief Keen. “Through open communication, teamwork and accountability, I know that we will continue to build a better system that provides the highest level of service to the citizens and visitors of Prince William County.”