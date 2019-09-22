Stafford Branch of the NAACP will hold 3 campaign forums

All three candidate forums will start at 6:30 p.m. and be held at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Fredericksburg (UUFF), at 25 Chalice Circle in South Stafford County.

The church is located in the northwest corner of the Chatham Shopping Center, off Chatham Heights Road.

Candidates running for state office, who will be on Stafford County ballots, will participate on October 4.

This includes House Districts 2, 28 and 88, and Senate Districts 27, 28 and 36.

Political Science Professor Steve Farnsworth, of the University of Mary Washington, will moderate.

Candidates vying for local Stafford County offices (except those running for School Board) will meet on October 11.

This includes candidates for Board of Supervisors (3 districts), Sheriff, Commonwealth’s Attorney, Commissioner of Revenue, Treasurer, and Soil and Water Conservation.

The moderator for this forum will be UUFF Reverend Doug McCusker.

Stafford County School Board candidates will participate on October 18.

Those running in the districts of Rock Hill, Griffis-Widewater and George Washington will be represented.

Moderating this forum will be Bishop Leonard Lacey of Stafford’s United Faith Christian Ministry.

Find more info on the Stafford NAACP Facebook page.