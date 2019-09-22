Dale Wayne Fox was found dead in a Prince William jail

Jail officers found Fox in his jail cell at 9:36 a.m. today at Prince William – Manassas Regional Adult Detention Center (ADC)

They gave the 34-year-old man first aid until fire and rescue personnel arrived, police tell us.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The exact cause of death will be made by the Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy and toxicology results.

Fox is from Fredericksburg where he was no stranger to law enforcement.