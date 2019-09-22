Published September 22, 2019 at 3:44PM | Updated September 22, 2019 at 11:32PM

Blooms Park replaces Generals Ridge Golf Course. Here’s how it got its name.

Manassas Park has opened its newest, passive park, replacing a failed golf course once operated by Prince William County.

The 270-acre is located near the Blooms Quarry neighborhood.

The city’s Governing Body decided on this name at its July meeting.

It was one of five names city leader had to choose from, to include Conner, Stonehaven, and Eagles View parks.

Interesting fact — a committee formed in 1961 and recommended renaming the city “Stonehaven” so it could differentiate itself from its neighbor Manassas, according to city documents.

The park is dedicated to Catherine Moretta and Bethiah Shuemaker.

Moretta was the director of the city’s parks and recreation department from 1997 until her death in 2015.

Shuemaker founded the city’s successful pickleball program, and worked with city children during summer camps, and later with seniors at the city’s community center, between 1997 until her death in 2017.

City leaders opted not to name the park Morretta-Shuemaker Memorial Park.

The city posted a deeper explanation of the contributions of both women.

The park is passive, meaning it’s mostly for walking and hiking.

It has three miles of trails, and plenty of deer, turkey, foxes, and eagles to see.

There’s no user fee for the park, and vehicle parking is also free.

Alcohol is banned from the park

It comes after Prince William County this year decided to close the failing Generals Ridge Golf Course.