Pursuit, crash, damaged sign gantry made for a busy and uneasy day for police, drivers on I-66

If you were driving home last night on Interstate 66, we don’t need to tell you about the unusual delays on the highway.

A brief police pursuit, a car that crashed into a cantilever sign, and an overturned tractor-trailer all made for a difficult drive on Wednesday evening.

Virginia State Police tell us that t 1:45 pm, Virginia State Police began receiving calls about a Toyota Corolla driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.

A trooper pulled in behind the Toyota and activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.

The Toyota refused to stop but was eventually forced to a stop in the travel lane due to slowing westbound traffic. As this was happening, Trooper Gundlach witnessed a Kia run off the left side of Interstate 66 and continue into the median where it hit a pole supporting a highway sign.

The impact of the crash with the pole caused the Kia to catch fire.

The trooper got out of his car.

He told the driver of the Toyota’s to pull to the shoulder and park, and he did.

Then he went to help the driver of the Kia.

The driver of the Kia, Andrea Nunez, 27, of Manassas, Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The cause of her crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

The trooper Gundlach ended up arresting the driver of the Toyota.

Jordan L. Golladay, 25, of Manassas is charged with for DUID and driving on a suspended license.

He was taken to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

VDOT was notified and responded to the scene to assess the damage to the gantry.

It closed a portion of I-66 east to fix the damaged sign.

Officials feared the overhead sign gantry could fall on oncoming cars.

Then, at 4:13 pm, Virginia State Police was called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 at the ramp for Exit 44 (Prince William Parkway) in Prince William County.