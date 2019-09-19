Pursuit, crash, damaged sign gantry made for a busy and uneasy day for police, drivers on I-66

If you were driving home last night on Interstate 66, we don’t need to tell you about the unusual delays on the highway.
- A brief police pursuit, a car that crashed into a cantilever sign, and an overturned tractor-trailer all made for a difficult drive on Wednesday evening.
Virginia State Police tell us that t 1:45 pm, Virginia State Police began receiving calls about a Toyota Corolla driving recklessly in the westbound lanes of Interstate 66 in Fairfax County.
- A trooper pulled in behind the Toyota and activated his patrol vehicle’s lights and sirens to initiate a traffic stop.
- The Toyota refused to stop but was eventually forced to a stop in the travel lane due to slowing westbound traffic. As this was happening, Trooper Gundlach witnessed a Kia run off the left side of Interstate 66 and continue into the median where it hit a pole supporting a highway sign.
- The impact of the crash with the pole caused the Kia to catch fire.
The trooper got out of his car.
- He told the driver of the Toyota’s to pull to the shoulder and park, and he did.
- Then he went to help the driver of the Kia.
- The driver of the Kia, Andrea Nunez, 27, of Manassas, Va., was treated at the scene for minor injuries.
- The cause of her crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.
The trooper Gundlach ended up arresting the driver of the Toyota.
- Jordan L. Golladay, 25, of Manassas is charged with for DUID and driving on a suspended license.
- He was taken to Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.
VDOT was notified and responded to the scene to assess the damage to the gantry.
- It closed a portion of I-66 east to fix the damaged sign.
- Officials feared the overhead sign gantry could fall on oncoming cars.
Then, at 4:13 pm, Virginia State Police was called to the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 66 at the ramp for Exit 44 (Prince William Parkway) in Prince William County.
- A flatbed tractor-trailer overturned in the lane.
- The driver was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
- The Crash remains under investigation.