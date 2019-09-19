Plans for new northbound Rappahannock bridge advance

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) hopes to have a contractor lined up to build the second of two new river crossings over Interstate 95, by the end of Summer 2020.

This bridge is separate from another new center bridge now being built over the Rappahannock in between north and southbound I-95.

The new center bridge will carry vehicles traveling southbound on I-95.

Work on that project began over a year ago and should wrap by 2022.

A northbound bridge project seeks to reduce traffic congestion from I-95 between Exit 130/Route in Fredericksburg and Exit 133/Route 17 in Stafford County.

It should also improve accessibility and mobility in and around the surrounding areas.

Improving safety on I-95.

Accommodate the current and planned growth of traffic in the corridor that is projected to increase by 50% by 2040.

The project was funding by a deal between Virginia and Transurban, an Australian company that builds toll roads.

It also manages the I-95 and I-495 Express Lanes.

The deal had been announced by Governor Terry McAuliffe before the end of his term in January 2018.

VDOT has given $132 million for the new bridge.

There’s an option to build a second span, making for a wider bridge.

Whether or not it gets built will depend on its cost.

There are two bid options on the table for the contractors.

Option A would involve building an auxiliary lane to Centreport Parkway.

Option B would involve reconstructing the I-95 Northbound collector-distributor bridge at Exit 133 exit ramp.

One of the bigger changes involved with the project would be modifications to the Route 17 interchange at Exit 133.

All northbound traffic exits would have widened ramps that would be controlled by a signal.

An existing loop would be removed with the hope that it would eliminate weaving movements on Route 17.

Route 17 would also be widened, and major changes made where that road meets I-95.

The southbound I-95 off-ramp to Route 17 northbound will be widened and controlled by a signal similar to the recently re-constructed Route 3 interchange in Fredericksburg.

A second left turn on Route 17 would be constructed for turns onto Sanford Drive.

Once the contractor is selected construction is slated to begin in Late 2020 and is scheduled to be completed in the Summer of 2024.

The project was discussed at the Sept. 11, 2019 meeting of FAMPO’s Citizen’s Transportation Advisory Group (CTAC).