Published September 17, 2019 at 4:16PM | Updated March 26, 2020 at 3:38AM

Richard Lee Henry, 75, of Louisa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2019.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Susan Ann Frink Henry; children Scott and Brock Henry, Chip Pratt, Spencer Pratt (Rose) and Ken Pratt (Marcy); several grandchildren; sisters Sue Boblitt and Mary Jane Andrews; brothers Mark and Jim Henry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Henry.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.