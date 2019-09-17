Richard Lee Henry

By Potomac Local News

Richard Lee Henry, 75, of Louisa, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on September 16, 2019.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Susan Ann Frink Henry; children Scott and Brock Henry, Chip Pratt, Spencer Pratt (Rose) and Ken Pratt (Marcy); several grandchildren; sisters Sue Boblitt and Mary Jane Andrews; brothers Mark and Jim Henry. He was preceded in death by his brother, Roger Henry.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Online guestbook is available at covenantfuneralservice.com.

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