Recent developments open DC2RVA project for federal funding

The Washington D.C. to Richmond Southeast Higher Speed Rail Project (DC2RVA) has just been made eligible for additional federal funding to advance the project’s planning.

The Federal Railroad Administration (FRA) and the Department of Rail and Public Transportation (DRPT) announced the signing of the Record of Decision and the completion of the Environmental Impact Statement study.

“DC2RVA is a critical element of our vision to move more people through the entire I-95 corridor by providing safe, reliable multi-modal travel opportunities for our citizens,” said Shannon Valentine, Virginia Secretary of Transportation. “I thank our partners at the FRA and CSX for their dedicated support and shared vision for the future of rail in Virginia.”

In 2014, DRPT was awarded a $44 million federal grant which funded nearly 80% of Environment Impact Statement study costs.

Additional investments from the Commonwealth of Virginia and CSX helped DRPT to complete preliminary engineering.

These investments also allowed DRPT to complete 30% of the design of the 123-mile rail corridor running between Chesterfield County and Arlington County.

The vision for DC2RVA is to increase rail capacity in order to deliver additional reliable passenger and commuter rail parallel to the heavily congested I-95 corridor.

Upon completion, the project will bridge the growing megaregions of the northeast and the southeast U.S.

Another benefit of DC2RVA’s design accommodates future freight rail growth opportunities at the Port of Virginia in Norfolk, already the most rail-connected seaport on the Atlantic Coast.

“DC2RVA includes a long-term vision for transforming the future of rail in Virginia for generations to come,” said Jennifer Mitchell, DRPT Director. “Now that environmental clearance is complete, construction of additional rail capacity in the Northern Virginia region can begin.”

While working with over 90 agencies, local governments, and community groups, DRPT received extensive public comment and participation throughout the DC2RVA study process.

The Record of Decision contains final commitments from DRPT regarding all future efforts to reduce impacts to cultural resources and historic properties along the project corridor.