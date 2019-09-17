Normally in lockstep with the Haymarket Town Council, Cavazos resigns

Haymarket Town Councilwoman Bond Cavazos resigned from her post on September 10. She had been elected in June 2018 and her term would have ended June 2020.

She also resigned from the town’s Architectural Review Board.

“It is painfully obvious that for most issues facing Haymarket I have stood almost alone on the council in opposition to positions taken by the mayor and most council members,” said Cavazos. “It is obviously and exceptionally stressful that one voice on the council can not affect change, mostly because that voice is drowned out by the lockstep marching of the mayor’s drumbeat. It is exhausting knowing that I may always be one of possibly two no votes on too many important issues where I think the Haymarket council is completely and utterly out of step with the desire of its residents.”

When reached for comment Mayor David Leake said, “In my opinion, this is simply inaccurate. She voted with a majority of council 87.9% of the time and only against the majority of council in three matters.”

Cavazos did vote with the majority of the council nearly 89% of her time as a member, according to her voting record.

On only three items did Cavazos break with the majority of the town council.

In September 2018, she voted against giving special use permits to two drive-thru restaurants at the Crossroads Village Project.

Cavazos later changed her vote in October 2018 which overturned a veto by Mayor Leake to deny the permits to those restaurants.

In August 2019, she voted against the council for a demolition permit for a building on Jefferson Street which would allow for the building of a new four-story Hilton Hotel.

The Architectural Review Board, of which Cavazos was a member, had previously denied the permit.

The third was during a closed session that also took place in August 2019.

During her statement, Cavazos also made mention of the former town clerk Shelly Kozlowski who had tendered her resignation a few weeks prior to Mrs. Cavazos resignation.

“…we cannot afford to lose another valued member like Shelly Kozlowski who provided infinite passion, resources, and hard work for our town”

We asked Cavazos to expand on her statement.

“My resignation statement to the Council stands on its own. It is not based on the quantity of votes taken by the council, but rather looking at the importance of the individual votes. Out of respect for Shelley Kozlowski, I cannot speak on her behalf.”

The Council will appoint a replacement within the 45-day requirement to fill the position and will serve until the end of Cavazos term, June 2020.