Victim identified in Dumfries homicide

Police are investigating a homicide in Dumfries.

Here’s a statement from the department:

Homicide Investigation – On September 16 at 9:47PM, officers responded to the 16900 block of Porters Inn Dr. in Dumfries (22026) to investigate a shooting.

When officers arrived, they located one male victim, suffering from gunshot wounds. Officers provided immediate first aid to the victim before he was pronounced dead on scene. Several witnesses reported hearing gunshots in the area. The incident is isolated to the immediate area.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.