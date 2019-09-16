Proposed road bond could bail out Shelton Shop, Leeland road projects

Officials are working to purchase land for the future right-of-way for an expansion of Route 1 at Courthouse Road. But the cost is on the rise due to inflation, county officials said.
Last year, the budgeted cost was about $14 million. Now it’s increased to
they’ve doubled, at $18.7 million.
To meet the increased cost, the Board of Supervisors will apply for $2.7 million in transportation match funds from the state, and then use $2.7 million of its own cash to unlock state matching funds to pay for the entire project.
There’s also a need for more money for a $23 million project to widen Shelton Shop Road from two to three lanes, a center turn lane down the middle.
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- Interchanges at Winding Creek, Courthouse, and Mountain View roads would also get new traffic signals or could be converted into roundabouts
- Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have a new shared-use path
The project struck out with Northern Virginia’s Commuter Choice funding round, so now officials need to apply for $3.8 million in matching funds from the state, for a total of $7.6 million to complete the project.
The county plans to use $3.8 million in matching funds from a proposed $50 million road bond, should voters approve it on Election Day November 5.
The county also needs $7 million more for a project to widen Leeland Road, between Julian and Portland drives.
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- The project also struck out in its bid for Commuter Choice funds.
- So, the county would use $3.5 million from the bond, should it pass, to unlock the state matching funds.