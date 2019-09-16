Proposed road bond could bail out Shelton Shop, Leeland road projects

Officials are working to purchase land for the future right-of-way for an expansion of Route 1 at Courthouse Road. But the cost is on the rise due to inflation, county officials said.

Last year, the budgeted cost was about $14 million. Now it’s increased to they’ve doubled, at $18.7 million.

To meet the increased cost, the Board of Supervisors will apply for $2.7 million in transportation match funds from the state, and then use $2.7 million of its own cash to unlock state matching funds to pay for the entire project.

There’s also a need for more money for a $23 million project to widen Shelton Shop Road from two to three lanes, a center turn lane down the middle.

Interchanges at Winding Creek, Courthouse, and Mountain View roads would also get new traffic signals or could be converted into roundabouts Pedestrians and bicyclists will also have a new shared-use path



The project struck out with Northern Virginia’s Commuter Choice funding round, so now officials need to apply for $3.8 million in matching funds from the state, for a total of $7.6 million to complete the project.

The county plans to use $3.8 million in matching funds from a proposed $50 million road bond, should voters approve it on Election Day November 5.

The county also needs $7 million more for a project to widen Leeland Road, between Julian and Portland drives.