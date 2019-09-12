We believe election information should be free, easily accessed

That’s why we’re continuing our efforts this year to bring you our Project:Election candidate surveys.

You saw them posted to our site prior to the June Primary Election, and our reporter Kimberley Scharfenberger will make sure you’ll see them again for candidates running in the Nov. 5, 2019, election.

The annual surveys are a public service, and a great chance for those candidates who have volunteered to serve to reach our readers, at no cost.

Everyone — paying subscribers and casual readers — can see them because they’re on our regular (free) content tier.

In addition, we’re also posting our interviews with the candidates to our Potomac Local Podcast (available wherever you get your podcasts) and to our YouTube page. All of this is free content you can hear and see at any time, on your schedule.

Click “subscribe” on our YouTube channel to be notified of new videos Set your podcast app to auto-download the latest episode of the Potomac Local Podcast



Of course, we’ll also be writing about the upcoming election in the weeks to come. Our paying subscribers will benefit from our quick, easy to read, informative local politics coverage. If you haven’t already, please subscribe today.

As elections go, this year’s local elections are our “Super Bowl,” and we look forward to bringing you the latest updates through and after Election Day.